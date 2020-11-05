Local news
Missouri Valley Chamber Annual Awards Banquet canceled
Honoring the best of Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley Chamber Annual Awards Banquet canceled
Five outstanding businesses recognized
PROG Halloween costume contest and Duck Race drawing

Local Sports
 2020 Hawkeyes Homecoming
West Harrison celebrated Homecoming Week in style, capping the week with an impressive Homecoming victory over Exira/EHK.  Read More
Lo-Ma Homecoming, 2020 -- Jersey Auction & Coronation
The Logan-Magnolia Homecoming Jersey Auction and Homecoming Coronation was held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Uel 'Bob' Evans Field in … Read More
FB: Hawkeyes fly past Spartans
Hawkeyes fly past Spartans West Harrison’s coaching staff knew the capability of the team, but they had yet to put together that … Read More
FB: Big Win, Lo-Ma inches closer to District title
Panthers hold off Wildcats It was the Panthers first home appearance since the season opener on Aug. 28, and they gave the home … Read More
FB: Scores and Standings, thru 9-30-2020
2020 High School Football ScoreBoard Thru 9-30-2020 Class 1A, District 9 OABCIG            … Read More
FB: Cardinals pull away from Big Reds
Cardinals pull away from Big Reds Missouri Valley stayed within striking distance for the first three quarters, but Treynor pulled … Read More

Obituaries
Merle C. Pauley, 92
Merle Charles Pauley age 92, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine. He was … Read More
Mearl D. Johnson, 91
Mearl Dale Johnson, 91, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at CHI Community Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 19, 1929, to John … Read More
Ila Storm, 98
Ila Storm, 98, passed on from this world on Oct. 6, 2020, at the Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine. She entered the world as Ila Mae … Read More
Donald M. Glennie, 97
Donald Morgan Glennie, aged 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 21, 2020, in Alexandria, Minn. He was born to Scottish … Read More
Allen W. Frain, 75
Allen W. Frain, 75, of Cheyenne passed away Oct. 5, 2020, in Cheyenne, Wyo. He was born Mar. 12, 1945, in Macedonia, to LaVaughn and … Read More
NORMA J. CORET, 93
Norma Jeanne (Ehlert) Coret passed into eternal rest on September 12, 2020 at the age of 93 years, nine months and eight days at … Read More

Celebrations
Birthdays

Richard Heller 90th birthday

Richard Heller of Portsmouth will mark his 90th birthday on Aug. 19. His family is planning a card shower in his honor. Cards will reach him if sent to PO Box 92, Portsmouth IA 51565. His family …

Angela Smith celebrates 90 years

Angela Smith will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Aug. 4. Her family and friends are requesting a card shower for this special event. Cards may be sent to: Angela Smith, c/o Longview Nursing …

Anniversaries

Reehs celebrate 65 years

Richard and Lois Reeh celebrated their 65th anniversary on Thursday, July 9. Richard Reeh married Lois Skinner on July 9, 1955, while he was in the service; they lived in off-base housing at the …

Engagements

Wagner-Holcombe

Roger and Judy Holcombe of Missouri Valley announce the engagement of their son, Steven Holcombe, to Brei Wagner, daughter of Damon and Amy Wagner of Plattsmouth, Neb. Steven is a 2007 graduate of …

Births
Axtell birth announcement

Jason and Molly Axtell of Blair, Neb., are the proud parents of sons, Finley Michael Axtell and Henry Jennings Axtell. The twins were born Friday, July 3, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in …

Weddings

Mether, Harrison wed Jan. 3

Elizabeth Joy Marie Mether and Jamison William Rae Harrison, both of Missouri Valley, were married on Friday, Jan. 3, at the Logan Community Center in Logan. Pastor Chris Coolman performed the …

